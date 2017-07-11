Hyosung ITX partners with Huawei for local IT market

Hyosung ITX, an information technology unit of Hyosung, said Monday it partnered with Chinese tech giant Huawei to speed up penetration of the Korean tech market.



The local firm said it signed with Huawei to become its official sales partner for IT products, including server, storage and network solutions.



“We hope to create synergies from Hyosung ITX’s wide sales network and Huawei’s globally proven technologies. Through the partnership, we will expand the IT total service market by exploring potential needs,” said Nam Kyung-hwan, CEO of Hyosung ITX.



Hyosung ITX said it has secured global lineups including storage products of Japanese tech firm Hitachi and wireless networks of the US firm Ruckus, alongside Huawei’s IT products.



Meanwhile, Hyosung ITX has launched Xtrm VOC, a solution to analyze and manage big data from consulting with consumers. It also plans to roll out a customized, virtual assistant service, Chat Bot, which provides answers by collecting and analyzing customer data.



By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)