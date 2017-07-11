North Korea yet to master re-entry technology for ICBM: NIS

Korea vows continued efforts to expose Japan's wartime sex crimes

Published : 2017-07-11 17:05
Updated : 2017-07-11 17:05

South Korea will continue to work to expose the grim history of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women to the international community as a lesson learned from history, the foreign ministry here said Tuesday.

"Our government's coherent stance is that we will continue efforts to make the comfort women issue a lesson from history and give the next generations the truth (about the issue)," Cho June-hyuck, spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press briefing. 

The remarks came after Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly lodged a protest over South Korea's plan to list documents about Korean victims as UNESCO's documentary heritage.

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Hyun-back visits a shelter for former comfort women in Gwangju, south of Seoul, on July 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

Visiting a home for the victims, euphemistically called comfort women, South Korea's Gender Equality and Family Minister Chung Hyun-back said a day earlier that her ministry will assist a civic group's plan to seek UNESCO heritage status for the relevant documents. She also unveiled a plan to build a museum in central Seoul in commemoration of the victims. (Yonhap)

