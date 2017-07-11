Korea vows continued efforts to expose Japan's wartime sex crimes

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Hyun-back visits a shelter for former comfort women in Gwangju, south of Seoul, on July 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea will continue to work to expose the grim history of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women to the international community as a lesson learned from history, the foreign ministry here said Tuesday."Our government's coherent stance is that we will continue efforts to make the comfort women issue a lesson from history and give the next generations the truth (about the issue)," Cho June-hyuck, spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press briefing.The remarks came after Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly lodged a protest over South Korea's plan to list documents about Korean victims as UNESCO's documentary heritage.Visiting a home for the victims, euphemistically called comfort women, South Korea's Gender Equality and Family Minister Chung Hyun-back said a day earlier that her ministry will assist a civic group's plan to seek UNESCO heritage status for the relevant documents. She also unveiled a plan to build a museum in central Seoul in commemoration of the victims. (Yonhap)