Hyundai Motor‘s Kona orders hit 7,100

Hyundai Motor received some 7,100 orders for its new subcompact sport utility vehicle Kona, the company said Tuesday at an event promoting the vehicle.



Preorders of the Kona, the company’s first subcompact SUV, surpassed 5,000 before official sales began in Korea on June 27. The total number of orders reached 7,100 two weeks later.





Hyundai Motor’s Kona (Hyundai Motor)