Seoul Shakespeare Company to hold drama workshop

(Seoul Shakespeare Company)

The Seoul Shakespeare Company will hold their “Shakesperiments” workshop on July 23.Actors perform scenes or monologues of their choosing and then receive constructive feedback from other attendees following their performance.Although the workshops mostly focus on Shakespeare, performers may also select excerpts from other classic or modern texts.The event is free to attend but small donations of 1,000 to 5,000 won to cover venue hire are welcome.On July 16, there will be a screening of last year’s main production of “Much Ado About Nothing.”Both events will be held at the Camarata Music Company Studio, Yongsan-gu at 4 p.m.Those interested in the Shakesperiments workshop should email organizer Jamie Horan at info@seoulshakespeare.com with the subject “July Shakesperiments,” their name, and the full text of their chosen monologue.By Chantelle Yeung (cyeu7774@heraldcorp.com)