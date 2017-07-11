Starbucks expand range of exclusive Jeju products

|Starbucks’ new Jeju Hallabong Green Tea Sherbert, available exclusively at 15 stores in Jeju (Starbucks)
The products include drinks such as Jeju Hallabong Green Tea Sherbert and Jeju Summer Lemonade, as well as food such as the Jeju Tangerine Cheesecake.
They were developed based on an analysis of big data, according to the company. Customer feedback about their preferences regarding Jeju’s specialty products as well as surveys of Starbucks employees were used to decide on the concept of the products.
Starbucks Korea said that it will continue to create products exclusively for Jeju by continuously receiving feedback from tourists visiting the island.
The exclusive Jeju drinks were released at the 15 stores Monday, with the food to be available starting July 18.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)