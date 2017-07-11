Korean students compare looks via ‘Produce 101’ format

According to local newspaper Chosun Ilbo, students imitate an audition program by giving letter grades to one another on looks, personalities and academic achievements. They even evaluate economic status of other students.
This strange classroom phenomenon is a reflection of the mega-hit audition program “Produce 101,” known for its letter grading system. The judges assessed trainees’ looks, abilities and even management agencies’ sizes by giving letter grades from A to F.
The show stirred up a controversy as the harsh grading system spurring excessive competition.
