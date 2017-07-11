Sulli, Kim Min-joon confirm breakup

Kim took to Instagram on Monday to announce the split. “After lots of thought, Choi Jin-ri and I decided to go separate ways,” he wrote.
Through the post, he waved aside possible speculations and asked people not to make up stories about the breakup. “It was ordinary dating. There is only the story of the two and no other special stories or curious backstories,” he wrote.
|Singer-turned-actress Sulli poses at a fan event for her recent film “Real” (Herald DB)
Kim and Sulli confirmed they were dating in May after local media reports said the two had been dating for two months.
Sulli recently starred in the crime-action thriller “Real,” along with actor Kim Soo-hyun.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)