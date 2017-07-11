Sulli, Kim Min-joon confirm breakup

Singer-turned-actress Sulli poses at a fan event for her recent film “Real” (Herald DB)

K-pop group member-turned-actress Sulli, also known as Choi Jin-ri, and brand director Kim Min-joon have broken up after being together for four months.Kim took to Instagram on Monday to announce the split. “After lots of thought, Choi Jin-ri and I decided to go separate ways,” he wrote.Through the post, he waved aside possible speculations and asked people not to make up stories about the breakup. “It was ordinary dating. There is only the story of the two and no other special stories or curious backstories,” he wrote.Sulli also confirmed the breakup on the same day through her agency S.M. Entertainment, which did not give details about the reasons for the split.Kim and Sulli confirmed they were dating in May after local media reports said the two had been dating for two months.Sulli recently starred in the crime-action thriller “Real,” along with actor Kim Soo-hyun.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)