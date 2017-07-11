Korean Kim Sei-young returns to top 10 in women's golf rankings

On the strength of a strong finish at the latest LPGA tournament, South Korean Kim Sei-young returned to the top 10 in the women's golf rankings Tuesday.



Kim moved up a spot to No. 10 in the latest rankings, joining four other South Koreans inside the top 10. Kim traded places with South Korean rookie Park Sung-hyun, who fell to No. 11.



Kim previously dropped out of the top 10 on June 26, when she slipped from No. 10 to No. 11.



In this Associated Press file photo taken on June 30, 2017, Kim Sei-young of South Korea watches the ninth green during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Yonhap)

Ryu So-yeon remained world No. 1 for the third consecutive week. The other South Koreans were Chun In-gee (No. 5), Park In-bee (No. 7) and Amy Yang (No. 9).Kim finished in third place at last weekend's Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, thanks to a blistering final round of nine-under 63. It was Kim's second consecutive top-10 finish and her fifth this season in 14 tournaments.Kim won the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico City in May for her sixth career LPGA win. (Yonhap)