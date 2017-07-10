McDonald‘s Korea says patties are not made with intestines

A McDonald's store in Seoul (Yonhap)

McDonald’s Korea responded to growing fears that its patties may cause renal failure with an official statement Monday.“The patties involved in the recent controversy are not made with beef but with Korean pork, and are cooked in facilities that follow government HACCP guidelines,” the company said.“Some claim that the ground meat in the patties include intestines, but none of our company‘s patties use intestine meat.”The company is currently facing a lawsuit from a mother who claims that her daughter developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which causes kidney failure, after eating a Happy Meal. The suit has led HUS to be widely called “the hamburger disease” among the public.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)