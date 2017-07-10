[Herald Interview] ‘Military confidence-building is key to reducing tensions on Peninsula’

Despite North Korea’s persistent missile provocations and nuclear threat, South Korea should engage with the North and build trust with it to reduce the risk of an all-out war on the peninsula, a senior United Nations official said.



Daniel Prins, chief of the United Nation’s Conventional Arms Branch, said taking confidence-building measures on the military area is “absolutely essential” to avoid misperception between the two Koreas, whose cross-border exchanges have been suspended since the North’s nuclear and missile test last year.



“The point of military confidence-building is that you have to try constantly. You know it would fail. You know that whatever you proposed will be discarded by other sides. But you may find areas of convergence and cooperation,” Prins said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



“Further characterization of military confidence-building is that you don’t need to necessarily have (a) full package of everything. You can just pick and choose which measure may work. It may be a tiny one. The point is to try to find those measures that can have initial agreement with the other side.”





Daniel Prins, chief of the United Nation’s Conventional Arms Branch (Park Hyun-goo/The Korea Herald)

