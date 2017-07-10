Hyundai offers gourmet restaurant info in navigation system

Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said Monday that drivers of their cars will be able to use a voice recognition service to find gourmet restaurants.



The owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles with a built-in navigation system can download the updated content starting Monday, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.



In a business tie-up with Siksin, a local gourmet restaurant information provider, the carmakers have added the information of 4,400 restaurants across the country into their navigation system, the statement said.







In this photo taken on July 10, 2017, and provided by Hyundai Motor Group, a model promotes upgraded services in the navigation system of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors. (Yonhap)

The navigation system instantly sets sites such as "home (or house)" and "office (or company)" as the destination if the driver says the words, it said.The carmakers also joined with Loen Entertainment to allow customers to enjoy songs and other content stored in their smartphones in the navigation system under the "mirror link" services, it said. (Yonhap)