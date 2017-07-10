C1 Gas Refinery R&D Center to push ahead in gas conversion technology development

The state-led C1 Gas Refinery R&D Center hosted an international symposium last month in Seoul to discuss latest biotechnologies used in gas conversion, officials said Monday.



The event was held in Sogang University on June 30 and invited Lanzatech, a biofuel company equipped with advanced technology to turn industrial waste gases into low-carbon fuels, along with local companies.





Researchers of C1 Gas Refinery R&D Center pose for a photo. (CGRC)