Baseball pitcher charged with DUI

A South Korean professional baseball pitcher was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday.



Songpa Police Station in Seoul said Yoon Ji-woong, left-hander for the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organization, was booked without physical detention after failing his breathalyzer test following a fender bender near his apartment in the capital city.



Police said Yoon's blood alcohol content level was 0.151 percent, enough to warrant the revocation of his license. The legal limit is 0.05 percent.



In this file photo taken on April 13, 2017, Yoon Ji-woong of the LG Twins leaves the mound in the bottom fifth in a Korea Baseball Organization game against the NC Dinos at Masan Stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

Yoon told police he'd consumed alcohol at a post-game party with former Twins' star Lee Byung-kyu, who had his retirement ceremony on Sunday.Yoon, 29, is 1-1 with a save and a 3.86 ERA in 34 appearances this season. (Yonhap)