LG OLED TVs win positive responses in Europe

LG Electronics said Monday its high-end organic light-emitting diode TVs have won positive responses from European industry trackers.



The South Korean tech giant said the LG OLED TVs topped evaluations conducted by top consumer agencies from Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Portugal.





LG Electronics said European consumer magazines, including Spain-based OCU, the Netherlands-based Consumentenbond and Sweden-based Rad&Ron, all named the LG OLED TVs as the best-performing products compared with other rivals.The company said it plans to lead the global market for premium TVs on the back of the OLED TV models.Around 40 percent of its OLED TVs were shipped to Europe last year, according to LG. (Yonhap)