EXO to return with ‘The War’ on July 18

Published : 2017-07-10 14:29
Updated : 2017-07-10 14:29

K-pop hit maker EXO will make a long-awaited comeback on July 18 with new album “The War,” its label S.M. Entertainment said Monday. 

A teaser photo of EXO‘s Kai for the group’s upcoming album ‘The War’ (S.M Entertainment)
“The War,” EXO‘s fourth full-length album, includes nine tracks of various genres, featuring upbeat dance track “Ko Ko Bop” as a lead song. The upcoming album will be released on July 18 at 6 p.m. via local music streaming sites.

The label has also hinted at the album’s concept by dropping a teaser photo and video of band member Kai’s new tropical look on EXO’s official website and social media sites Sunday night.

Having debuted in 2012, the K-pop act has grown into one of the most popular K-pop boy bands with its megahit “Growl” in 2013, which was a major success in Korea and took the top spot on Billboard’s 2013 best of K-pop list. The group released its third studio album “Ex’Act“ in June last year, with “Monster” as the main track.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

