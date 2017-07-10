EXO to return with ‘The War’ on July 18

|A teaser photo of EXO‘s Kai for the group’s upcoming album ‘The War’ (S.M Entertainment)
The label has also hinted at the album’s concept by dropping a teaser photo and video of band member Kai’s new tropical look on EXO’s official website and social media sites Sunday night.
Having debuted in 2012, the K-pop act has grown into one of the most popular K-pop boy bands with its megahit “Growl” in 2013, which was a major success in Korea and took the top spot on Billboard’s 2013 best of K-pop list. The group released its third studio album “Ex’Act“ in June last year, with “Monster” as the main track.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)