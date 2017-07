(Yonhap)

Woori Card, a South Korean credit-card firm, said Monday it has raised $50 million by selling dollar-denominated bonds in Japan.Woori Card, however, did not give specifics on the sale of so-called Shogun bonds, including the pricing.Shogun bonds refer to debt issued in Japan by a non-Japanese firm and denominated in a currency other than the Japanese yen.Proceeds from the sale of the two-year debt will be used to repay its maturing debt and finance its businesses, the card company said.It was the first debt sale by Woori Card since it was spun off from Woori Bank. (Yonhap)