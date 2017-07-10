Nearly 50 countries, global organizations condemn NK's latest missile provocation

(Yonhap)

Nearly 50 countries and global organizations have publicly condemned or objected to North Korea's latest missile provocation, pointing to globally shared concerns over Pyongyang's persistent advancement of its nuclear and missile programs, the foreign ministry said Monday.On Tuesday, the North claimed that it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in defiance of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.In a report submitted to the National Assembly, the ministry said that as of Sunday, a total of 46 individual countries, including China, Japan and Russia, along with the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the UN, have publicly condemned or voiced opposition to the North's latest provocation.States that attended the Group of 20 summit recently held in Hamburg, Germany, also called on the UNSC to come up with appropriate countermeasures against the North. (Yonhap)