‘Produce 101’ contender Samuel to debut in August

(Brave Entertainment)

Samuel, previously a contender for the Mnet audition program “Produce 101 Season 2,” will officially debut on Aug. 2.His agency Brave Entertainment on Monday put out the release date, the cover image and the complete track list for his debut EP “Sixteen.” The cover image has the number 16 scribbled in red across a white background, and the EP will consist of six songs including “Jewel Box,” “Sixteen” and “I Got It.”The 15-year-old was born Samuel Arrendondo and is also known as Kim Samuel, Kim being the surname of his mother.He has debuted as a member of a hip-hop duo 1PUNCH in 2015, but is best known for participating in the survival competition show “”Produce 101 Season 2.“ He failed to make it to the top 11 -- having finished 18th -- but garnered popularity through his performance.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)