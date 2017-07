This photo, taken on July 4, 2017, shows Science, ICT and Future Planning Minister nominee Yoo Young-min speaking during a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A parliamentary committee on Monday adopted a report on the outcome of a confirmation hearing for Science, ICT and Future Planning Minister nominee Yoo Young-min, clearing the way for his official appointment.The adoption of the report is a key procedure before President Moon Jae-in formally appoints him.During his hearing last Tuesday, Yoo was grilled over a series of alleged ethical lapses, including tax evasion and his wife's false address registration, some of which he flatly denied. (Yonhap)