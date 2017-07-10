Korean stocks trade higher late Monday morning

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 4.18 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,384.05 as of 11:15 a.m.
Tech shares continued to trade higher, with Samsung Electronics increasing 1.34 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moving up 0.45 percent.
Top steelmaker POSCO also advanced 0.84 percent, and Korea Zinc moved up 0.11 percent. Hyundai Steel climbed 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,150.55 won against the US dollar, up 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)