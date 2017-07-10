Korean stocks trade higher late Monday morning

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning as market behemoth Samsung Electronics gathered ground on the back of its robust second-quarter earnings outlook.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 4.18 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,384.05 as of 11:15 a.m.Tech shares continued to trade higher, with Samsung Electronics increasing 1.34 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moving up 0.45 percent.Top steelmaker POSCO also advanced 0.84 percent, and Korea Zinc moved up 0.11 percent. Hyundai Steel climbed 0.16 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,150.55 won against the US dollar, up 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)