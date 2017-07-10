Yoo Yeon-seok cast in next drama penned by ‘Guardian’ writer

Yoo Yeon-seok (King Kong Entertainment)

Yoo Yeon-seok has scored the lead male role in the next show by hitmaker scriptwriter Kim Eun-sook, who penned “Descendants of the Sun” and “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God.”Yoo has been cast as the lead of “Mr. Sunshine,” set to air early next year, according to reports.Yoo is to play the “intriguing anti-hero” Dong-mae, reports say, a character who is born to a low class family in Korea in the 1900s, and escapees to Japan in pursuit of a new life.“Mr. Sunshine” is a melodrama drawing on the righteous army, who fought against the Japanese in 1900s Korea.The show is directed by Lee Eung-bok, who also helmed the hit dramas “Descendants of the Sun” and “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God.” It will further star Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-ri.Yoo debuted in Park Chan-wook’s well-received neo-noir “Oldboy” in 2003 and has since starred in films such as “Architecture 101” and drama series such as “Reply 1994” and “Romantic Doctor Kim.”By Rumy Doo(doo@heraldcorp.com)