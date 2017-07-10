Hanwha Q Cells mass-produces 1 billion units of Q.ANTUM CELLs

Hanwha Q Cells Co., the world's leading solar cell maker, said Monday it has produced 1 billion units of Q.ANTUM CELLs since the product was commercialized in 2014.



The Q.ANTUM CELL refers to one of Hanwha's solar cells, which are used to generate electricity through solar power.







The company said the Q.ANTUM CELL adopted the Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell technology for the first time in the industry. The technology centers on inserting a rear reflection to improve power efficiency.If combined, the 1 billion units of Q.ANTUM CELLs would be capable of producing enough household power for a city with a population of 6 million people, the company added.Hanwha Q Cells have been tapping deeper into the global market, including in the United States, Australia and Turkey. (Yonhap)