BMW falls behind Mercedes-Benz in Korea in Q1

Mercedes-Benz maintained the top spot in Korea’s imported auto market, beating its rival BMW in the first half of this year, data showed Sunday.
According to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, BMW sold 28,998 cars in the Korean auto market, while Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 37,723 units.
|(Yonhap)
BMW’s market share accounted for 24.54 percent, while Mercedes-Benz’s reached 31.93 percent.
In February, BMW rolled out its 5-series with the hope of boosting its sales in Asia’s fourth-largest economy. So far it has sold 7,384 units. Mercedes-Benz’s E-Class, meanwhile, has sold 18,453 units.
Both models have been a traditionally popular choice for South Koreans seeking luxury automobiles.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)