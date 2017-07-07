Twice files complaint with police over acid attack threat

(JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment has filed a complaint with the police against the person who recently threatened an acid attack on Twice, the agency told local media Friday.According to the company, the person wrote an online post threatening to spray 10 liters of hydrochloric acid on Twice members when they return from Japan via Gimpo Airport on Monday.The person accused Twice of “abandoning Korea to make money in Japan.” The group recently released its Japan debut album “#TWICE,” which has been well-received there.The post was uploaded on the website Ilbe, a controversial website popular among the extreme right.JYP said that it had filed a legal complaint against the person suspected of being the culprit.This was not the first time Twice has been threatened with violence.Last month, a death threat was made online -- also on Ilbe -- against Twice member Mina.The person who made the threat later claimed that it was a joke, but JYP vowed “no mercy” and said it would take legal action.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)