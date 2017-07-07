Youths need ‘strong mind to overcome desires’

Over 60 university presidents and vice presidents from 25 countries attend the World Education Leaders Forum

University leaders worldwide recently visited South Korea to discuss the important goals of education in today’s society, including teaching correct values and developing the minds of youth.The fifth World Education Leaders Forum, hosted by IYF and sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City and Korea Tourism Organization, was held July 5 at Nurimaru APEC House in Busan.It was attended by over 60 university presidents and vice presidents from 25 countries.The event looked at solutions to youth problems faced in today’s society from an educational perspective under the theme of “character education, the power behind the growth of convergent-type talent in the fourth industrial revolution.’In his welcome speech, organizing committee Chairman Sang Yong Kim said, “In a rapidly developing industrial society, we need to bring back the focus of college education on the minds of people.”“As technology develops and information increases, the values of the people utilizing them will greatly determine its outcome,” he added, highlighting why the World Education Leaders’ Forum was focusing on character education.The forum discussed the following: What convergent-type talent is needed in the future? Character education is the strength of deep-thinking and self-control; and wise future character education learnt from the past. It also discussed the direction of future character education based on the advantages and disadvantages of the past system.The university presidents agreed to the need for convergent-type talent possessing both knowledge and character.President Kabera Callixte of the University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies in Rwanda said, “For the correct character development of students, character education for educators must be prioritized. Education for global future leaders must be based on character education and family, schools, government, etc. society must work together.”IYF founder Ock Soo Park gave a keynote speech explaining that what helps youths free themselves from problems is not restrictions such as “Don’t do.”Those who are stronger can help those who are weaker, therefore he asked the university presidents to help guide the youth to build up strong minds so they can overcome their desires and walk the right path.The World Education Leaders Forum, which searches for systemic and practical character education implementation methods at the college-level, will be held twice more on July 10 and 12 at Muju Taekwondo Center.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)