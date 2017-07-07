[Travel Bits] Sights, festivals around Korea

“Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju,” a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition, offers visitors the chance to walk through hundreds of traditional Korean houses in Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Its highlights include a moonlight photography competition, a traditional music night, Jeonju traditional opera, a shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is being held until Sept.13.For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.This festival celebrates lotus flowers and highlights the importance of preserving wild flowers.Making paper lotus flowers and lotus flower soap are two activities popular with international visitors.Other popular tourist destinations are located near the festival grounds, including several Baekje (18 BC-660 AD) cultural historic sites such as the Baekje Wangneungwon (royal mausoleum), Nakhwaam, and the Baekje Historical Museum.The event is open to visitors free of charge, although additional fees are required for some hands-on activities.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from March to October, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via the Samsan Gymnasium Station (Seoul, Subway Line No. 7) or buses No. 53, No. 59-1 or No. 558.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The annual festival has various programs for visitors to enjoy, including water shows, light shows and game activities.Everland will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the festival period, and extend its hours until 11 p.m. from mid-July to mid-August. The theme park is located in Yongin-si, Gyeonggi Province.For admission fees, refer to the official website: www.everland.com. The website is available in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The lighting festival at Cheongdo Provence Starlight Fairytale Town offers life-sized fairytale characters for children, while adults can enjoy a romantic and beautiful atmosphere.It is located at Cheongdo Provence Photo Land in Cheongdo-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.See the website (www.cheongdo-provence.co.kr) for updated fares. (Korean only)The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.