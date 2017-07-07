Korean stocks down late Thursday morning

Korean Air headquarters raided by police

South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning, as investors opted to cash in recent gains. Samsung, the top cap here, slid after reporting its all-time high earnings for the second quarter.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 5.30 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,382.51 as of 11:15 a.m.


Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.04 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, declined 0.44 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, dropped 2.57 percent.

Top steelmaker POSCO gained 0.85 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. fell 0.12 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,157.25 won against the US dollar, up 0.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

