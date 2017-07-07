Ex-4Minute member Jeon Ji-yoon to release single

Jeon Ji-yoon (Robin K. ENT)

K-pop star Jeon Ji-yoon, also known by her stage name Jenyer, confirmed that she will release a new single on July 20.It will be her first official release since she released “Cliche,” a collaboration with singer Samuel Seo, four months ago.According to her agency Robin K. ENT, her new single will be produced by Primary, who has worked with several hip-hop and pop artists in Korea including Supreme Team, MBLAQ and Dynamic Duo.The agency said Taylor Parks participated in writing the song. Parks is known for her contribution to albums by megastars like Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Ariana Grande and Chris Brown.Having grown popular through her run with the now-disbanded K-pop group 4Minute, she debuted as a solo artist last November with the album “Day and Night.”In addition to singing and dancing, Jeon is known for her song-writing. She wrote all the songs and lyrics for “Day and night” and is credited for lyrics of three songs from 4Minute’s final EP “Act. 7” in 2016By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)