[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo) is accused at the dinner table by his wife Hae-joo (Cho Yun-hee) of having an affair. He feigns indignation and focuses on his meal, but the truth is that Bong-wan is heartbroken over a recently ended affair with an employee at his tiny publishing house, Chang-sook (Kim Sae-byeok). Chang-sook quits after friction with Bong-wan, and a new employee, Areum (Kim Min-hee), comes to work there.Under the mentorship of Iron Man Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the meek teenager who possesses the power to turn into a superhuman spider-man, struggles to strike a balance between ordinary life as a high school student in Queens, New York City and a crime-fighting hero. A new villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, and Parker is forced to rearrange his priorities.Jang Tae-young (Kim Soo-hyun) is a ruthless casino owner and gangster boss with a ferocious temper, who suffers from a dual personality disorder. He seeks the services of a psychoanalyst (Lee Sung-min), who hypnotizes Jang and delves into his deep subconscious to “murder” the second self. In a whirlwind of neon lights, drug hazes, gang wars and a mysterious doppelganger who keeps chasing him, Jang comes face to face with the unsettling truth behind his real self.Park Yeol (Lee Je-hoon) is a belligerent anarchist and independence activist from Joseon living in Japan, delivering newspapers to scrape a living for himself. The founder of various anarchist groups, he gains a reputation as “the most unruly person” from Joseon and willingly, ironically calls himself “a dog.” A Japanese woman named Fumiko Kaneko (Choi Hee-seo) visits him one day and declares that she, too, is an anarchist protesting against the Japanese Empire. A tempestuous partnership ensues.