[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Day After
(Korea)
Opened July 6
Drama, comedy. Directed by Hong Sang-soo
Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo) is accused at the dinner table by his wife Hae-joo (Cho Yun-hee) of having an affair. He feigns indignation and focuses on his meal, but the truth is that Bong-wan is heartbroken over a recently ended affair with an employee at his tiny publishing house, Chang-sook (Kim Sae-byeok). Chang-sook quits after friction with Bong-wan, and a new employee, Areum (Kim Min-hee), comes to work there.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
(US)
Opened July 5
Action, Adventure. Directed by Jon Watts
Under the mentorship of Iron Man Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the meek teenager who possesses the power to turn into a superhuman spider-man, struggles to strike a balance between ordinary life as a high school student in Queens, New York City and a crime-fighting hero. A new villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, and Parker is forced to rearrange his priorities.
Real
(Korea)
Opened June 28
Science fiction, thriller. Directed by Lee Sa-rang
Jang Tae-young (Kim Soo-hyun) is a ruthless casino owner and gangster boss with a ferocious temper, who suffers from a dual personality disorder. He seeks the services of a psychoanalyst (Lee Sung-min), who hypnotizes Jang and delves into his deep subconscious to “murder” the second self. In a whirlwind of neon lights, drug hazes, gang wars and a mysterious doppelganger who keeps chasing him, Jang comes face to face with the unsettling truth behind his real self.
Anarchist from Colony (Korea)
Opened June 28
Historical drama. Directed by Lee Joon-ik
Park Yeol (Lee Je-hoon) is a belligerent anarchist and independence activist from Joseon living in Japan, delivering newspapers to scrape a living for himself. The founder of various anarchist groups, he gains a reputation as “the most unruly person” from Joseon and willingly, ironically calls himself “a dog.” A Japanese woman named Fumiko Kaneko (Choi Hee-seo) visits him one day and declares that she, too, is an anarchist protesting against the Japanese Empire. A tempestuous partnership ensues.