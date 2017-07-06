Ulsan introduces multilingual voice system to prevent crimes

Ulsan Nambu Police said Thursday that they plan to install a multilingual voice system at bus stations throughout the city of Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province.
Ulsan will be the first city nationwide to use the system, which will broadcast crime prevention guidelines for foreigners.
The system will be installed in five bus stations and will broadcast in Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese and English. It will air information on how to report crimes, four times a day, for one minute each time.
Police said that the five voice devices will be tested for seven days. They will then gauge the number of requests for the system to be installed at other locations. More of the devices will also be placed in locations frequented by foreigners.
The provincial government said that the voice system aims to meet the security demands of foreigners living in the area.
By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)