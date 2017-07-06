[Herald Interview] ‘Hero’ migrant worker fears being kicked out of Korea

An illegal migrant worker who was hailed as a hero for rescuing a stranger from a house fire now fears being kicked out of the country, the Sri Lankan man told The Korea Herald.



Nimal Siri Vandara, 38, lost his job and source of income, which was a lifeline for his family back home, after rescuing a 90-year-old woman from a fire in Gunwi-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, in February. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation injuries, which require continued medical treatment.



He will also have to leave the country at the end of this year, as the incident revealed his illegal status to the immigration authorities.



“Even though I got caught, I don’t regret my action. I would do the same if it happened again,” Siri Vandara said during an interview held in a Sri Lankan Buddhist temple in Daegu last week. He spoke both in Korean and Sri Lankan, which was interpreted by Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Wansa.





Nimal Siri Vandara (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)