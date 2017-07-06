[Breaking] Moon-Xi summit begins

(Yonhap)

BERLIN -- President Moon Jae-in met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Berlin on Thursday, prior to attending the annual Group of 20 summit to be held in Hamburg.Their first official encounter came amid escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korean, including its recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile it claimed could reach the US mainland.The key agenda item of the summit is to pivot on the deployment of an advanced US anti-missile battery -- the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense -- on the Korean Peninsula. While the South Korea-US alliance views the installment as a necessary countermeasure to North Korean provocations, China has accused it of being a preliminary step for a US plan to expand its military leverage in the region.In his bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Chinese leader reiterated his opposition to THAAD, saying the deployment would bring serious harm to the strategic security interest of the peninsula’s neighbors.“North Korea’s missile test will escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, which will be reflected in the US and South Korean determination to deploy the THAAD system,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a briefing, following the launch Tuesday.President Moon, who has so far underlined the necessity of peaceful talks with Pyongyang, has shown signs of stiffening against the communist regime.South Korea and the US jointly staged a ballistic missile exercise Wednesday upon the suggestion of Moon, sending a warning sign to North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un.“There is the need to display our solid alliance in missile defense to North Korea once and for all,” Moon said, before leaving for Germany.By Bae Hyun-jungKorea Herald correspondent (tellme@heraldcorp.com)