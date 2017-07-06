'Spider-Man' smashes S. Korean box office on opening day

The Hollywood film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" smashed the South Korean box office on its opening day, taking up nearly 85 percent of ticket sales, data showed Thursday.



The latest movie in the Marvel superhero franchise was watched by 544,308 moviegoers Wednesday, according to the computerized box-office tally from the Korean Film Council.



The movie, starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton, will likely maintain its momentum. The film's ticket reservation rate stood at 78.3 percent as of 8 a.m. Thursday.





(Sony Pictures)

Director Lee Joon-ik's latest historical film, "Anarchist from Colony," was seen by 59,533 on Wednesday, falling to second place with the appearance of the web slinger.Kim Soo-hyun's big budget crime noir "Real" finished third, drawing in 10,821 cinemagoers, while director Bong Joon-ho's creature feature "Okja" clocked in at fourth, attracting 10,080 people. (Yonhap)