Stocks open slightly higher on Samsung, SK hynix

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors are increasingly focused on corporate earnings. Samsung Electronics, the country's top market cap, is set to release its second quarter earnings guidance later this week.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,389.60 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.55 percent, and SK hynix was 0.44 percent up.



Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, remained flat, while AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, rose 0.17 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,151.75 won against the US dollar, down 1.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)