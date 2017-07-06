AMOLED to become mainstream panels for smartphones

(Yonhap)

Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode screens are expected to rise as mainstream panels for the global smartphone industry within four years, industry watchers said Thursday, beating thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal displays.According to the data compiled by industry tracker TrendForce, AMOLED panels took up 23.8 percent of the global market for smartphone displays in 2016, hovering far below the 76.2 percent posted by TFT-LCD.The industry tracker, however, said the presence of AMOLED panels is expected to reach 28 percent this year and gradually increase to 49.4 percent in 2020.As Samsung Display Co. and LG Display Co. have been expanding investment in small and medium-sized AMOLED panels recently, industry watchers said TFT-LCD could also wane faster than expected.Market watchers added AMOLED panels could beat TFT-LCD in terms of sales value as early as 2018 since they usually command higher prices.TrendForce said Apple Inc.'s plan to adopt OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone is also expected to bolster growth."Apple's move has been closely watched by its competitors," the researcher said. "The reveal of the next iPhone's specifications has accelerated the deployment of AMOLED displays for other smartphone brands. Panel makers, especially those from China, are hastily building up their AMOLED manufacturing capacities." (Yonhap)