Samsung launches refurbished Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Electronics on Thursday showcased the refurbished edition of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended last year due to battery issues.



SK Telecom, the country's No. 1 mobile carrier, said it will kick off sales of the Galaxy Note FE, or Fan Edition, starting Friday.







Models pose for a photo with the Galaxy Note FE in this photo released by SK Telecom Co. on July 6, 2017. (Yonhap)

The price tag on the Galaxy Note FE stands at 699,600 won ($606). The device comes in four colors: gold, silver, blue and black.The South Korean tech giant suspended production and sales of the Galaxy Note 7 last year as some of the devices caught fire while charging. A probe revealed that the problems were due to the non-removable battery.Taking the battery issue into consideration, the Galaxy Note FE comes with a battery capacity of 3,200 mAh, which is lower than the 3,400 mAh originally adopted by the Galaxy Note 7.The Galaxy Note FE also comes with major features from the Galaxy Note 7, including the S-Pen, along with the voice-assistance system Bixby, which was first introduced by the Galaxy S8 smartphones launched earlier this year. (Yonhap)