Park devoted to adoptees to be constructed in Paju

Construction of the park, whose Korean name roughly translates as “Mother’s Arms,” will begin in September on 1,000 square meters of land that was previously used as a US military camp.
|Aerial view image of the park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
First proposed in 2015, the 500 million won ($435,000) project is to remember and provide solace to Korean children sent overseas for adoption, in particular those who are born between US soldiers and locals.
Set to open in December, the park will have a symbolic statue, a “memory fountain,” a gravel road, an outdoor gallery and a pond.
The civic organization Me & Korea, which supports adoptees sent to the United States, will run a tour of the park for adoptees visiting Korea on its invitation, the city said.
Through the park, the city wants to relay a warm, welcoming message to visiting and biracial adoptees who were born near the 31 US military bases in Korea, including the six in Paju, city officials said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)