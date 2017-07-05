[Newsmaker] Korea’s hottest actor never short of news

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Demand for eco-friendly vehicles high in used car market

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-05 14:08
Updated : 2017-07-05 14:08

The sale of environment friendly vehicles is on the rise in South Korea's used car markets as the government moves to reduce fine dust-emitting diesel vehicles, a local website said Wednesday.

Pre-owned car sales data offered by SKencarsales.com back up the trend. It said SK encar.com, a certified Korean used car seller here, reported a 26 percent on-year increase in sales in the January-June period from 5,644 units to 7,107 vehicles in 2017, a SKencarsales.com spokesman said.


(Yonhap)


SK encarsales.com is a secondhand car trading unit of SK Group, South Korea's third-largest business conglomerate centered on telecommunications, semiconductors, oil refinery and retail. 

Eco-friendly cars, such as electric and gasoline hybrid models, accounted for 1.4 percent of a total of the 491,985 used cars traded via the website in the first six months. It was also up from 1.2 percent in the year-ago period, he said.

During his presidential campaign, President Moon Jae-in pledged he would reduce fine dust emissions by 30 percent in the next five years by restricting the number of diesel cars on the street and shutting down old coal-fired power plants. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]