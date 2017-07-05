Woman in false accusations case involving Park Yoo-chun found not guilty

Park Yoo-chun (Yonhap)

The second woman who sued K-pop singer-actor Park Yoo-chun for sexual assault was declared not guilty Wednesday of wrongful accusations against Park.“It is difficult to ascertain that the defendant brought a suit against (Park) based on false facts, or that she damaged his reputation,” the court announced at the end of the first trial.“It is a case where there is no evidence of the criminal counts charged,” the court said.The woman, surnamed Song, was charged with falsely accusing Park of sexual assault in December 2015, after she had purportedly engaged in consensual sex with the K-pop singer-actor.Song was also charged with defamation after giving an interview to media on Park’s alleged actions.Prosecutors had previously requested a three-year sentence against Song. “Evidence shows that Song agreed to sexual relations with the condition of monetary compensation,” prosecutors said.Song denied the charges throughout the trial.In January, a 25-year-old woman surnamed Lee who also claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Park was found guilty of falsely bringing a suit against the singer and making threats.(doo@heraldcorp.com)