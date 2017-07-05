Samsung Electronics named top brand in Asia for 6th year

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday the company was named Asia's most popular brand for the sixth consecutive year backed by its successful launch of the Galaxy S8 smartphones.Citing the report released by Campaign Asia-Pacific and Nielsen, the South Korean tech giant said the company was the No. 1 player among Asia's top 1,000 brands. U.S. tech giant Apple was the runner-up, trailed by Japan-based Sony and Switzerland-based Nestle.Campaign Asia-Pacific said the result came as Samsung coped with the Galaxy Note 7 case last year in a prompt and transparent manner, and successfully released the Galaxy S8 smartphones in 2017.The South Korean tech giant suspended production and sales of the Galaxy Note 7 last year amid some of the devices catching fire while charging. A probe revealed that the problems were due to the non-removable battery.The latest research was conducted on more than 6,000 customers form 13 Asian countries. (Yonhap)