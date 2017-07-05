Moon leaves for Germany on multinational diplomacy mission

During his stay in Berlin and Hamburg, the president is set to attend a series of bilateral and regional summits with key partner states, including Japan, China and Russia, with one of his aims to build up defense against North Korea’s escalating military threats.
|(Yonhap)
Before moving over to Hamburg for the main event, Moon is to spend the first two days in Berlin, where he will meet with his German counterparts.
His schedule will begin with lunch with South Korean nationals residing in Germany, including miners and nurses who moved to Germany in the late 20th century for jobs.
After meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeiner and Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, Moon is to fly to the port city of Hamburg, where he will stay until Sunday.
On the sidelines of the two-day summit running from Friday to Saturday, Moon will be holding bilateral and trilateral summits, including one with Japan, China, and Russia.
He is expected to focus on regional security, in response to another North Korean missile launch Tuesday, which the communist regime claimed was a successful test of an inter-continental ballistic missile.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)