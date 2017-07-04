Moon says hopes NK will not cross 'point of no return'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday warned North Korea not to cross a "red line" after it claimed a successful test of its first intercontinental ballistic missile.





Moon urged the North to immediately halt its provocations, saying he is not sure what kind of consequence the communist state will have to face if it crosses the "red line.""I hope North Korea will not cross the point of no return," the South Korean leader said in a meeting with former British Prime Minister David Cameron.Earlier in the day, North Korea launched what initially appeared to be an intermediate range missile.The communist state later claimed it marked a successful launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-14. (Yonhap)