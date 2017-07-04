Ban Ki-moon-initiated UN education institute to be set up in Korea

POHANG, South Korea -- A ceremony to break ground for a UN global education center, initiated by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, will be held at Handong Global University in the country's southeastern port city of Pohang next week, an official at the faculty said Tuesday.





(Yonhap)

"A ground-breaking ceremony for the 'Ban Ki-moon Global Education Institute in Support of the UNAI' will be held next Tuesday for its completion in October 2018," the official said. The UNAI is short for the UN Academic Impact, an initiative launched by then-UN chief Ban in November 2010 to align institutions of higher education, scholarship and research with the UN At present, more than 1,000 institutions in over 120 countries and some 40 academic networks are now members.The three-storied GEI to built on a 3,400-square-meter lot, is designed to help realize the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the official said."In particular, the GEI will focus its efforts on carrying out SDG research, supporting developing countries and nurturing related youth leaders," the official said.The Institute will also seek exchanges with UNAI ASPIRE, a student branch of the UNAI. The Actions by Students to Promote Innovation and Reform through Education is intended to embody the UNAI's 10 principles within student communities around the world. One of the UNAI principles is a commitment to educational opportunities for all people regardless of gender, race, religion or ethnicity."We'll continue to endeavor to undertake SDG research and cultivate global experts with some 1,200 UNAI member institutions and faculties around the world as well as with 68 local universities," Chang Soon-heung, president of Handong University said. Handong is one of the 10 UNAI hub universities in the world. (Yonhap)