Lexus Korea introduces new flagship LC Coupe models

Lexus Korea on Tuesday rolled out its new flagship LC Coupe in Seoul, featuring the company’s latest technologies and automobile platform.



LC 500h is Lexus’s new hybrid model that has adopted its latest Multi Stage Hybrid System, which offers the vehicle 359 horsepower and a 10-speed transmission. The system allows the hybrid vehicle to reach 100 kilometers per hour in under five seconds as well, the company said.





Lexus Korea CEO Akihisa Yoshida speaks at an event unveiling LC Coup at the Toyota experience center in Seoul, Tuesday. (Lexus Korea)