Samsung Biologics inks W64b supply deal

(Photo courtesy of Samsung BioLogics) (Yonhap)

Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's Samsung Group, said Tuesday that it has clinched a contract worth 63.6 billion won ($55 million) to supply for India's leading pharma player, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.Under the long-term deal, the multinational company has appointed Samsung BioLogics to manufacture Tildrakizumab, an inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis."This contract is meaningful as Samsung Biologics has made inroads not only into the US and European markets but also into the Asian market," said Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han.Other financial details of the agreement are confidential, the company said, adding that the deal's volume could expand in the future.Sun Pharma is India's top pharmaceutical company, and the world's No. 4 specialty generic producer. Its combined sales came to $4.5 billion in 2016.Samsung BioLogics, which currently produces products for world-famous pharmaceutical brands such as US-based Bristol-Myers Squibb and Switzerland-based Roche Holding, debuted on the South Korean stock market in November 2016.The company earlier announced it will expand its contract manufacturing organization business to help not only small firms but also work together with multinational pharmaceutical companies.South Korea's leading conglomerate has been realigning its business portfolio to find new revenue sources. In particular, Samsung's heir apparent Lee Jae-yong has pointed out that the biosimilar business is one of the group's key businesses for the future. Samsung BioLogics is 52.1 percent owned by Samsung Group's de facto holding company Samsung C&T and 47.8 percent controlled by Samsung Electronics, a global tech giant. (Yonhap)