Twice defends No.1 spot at Oricon daily album chart

Twice remained on the top at Oricon’s daily album chart in Japan, taking the No. 1 spot for the second straight day as of Tuesday.“#TWICE,” released last Wednesday by the K-pop act, recorded daily sales of 14,988 records on Tuesday to top the chart. It stayed at the No. 2 spot for four straight days after its release before taking the top spot on Sunday.Twice also held a debut showcase on Sunday at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.As of Tuesday, the record has so far sold 130,549 copies, marking a successful debut in Japan, where three of its members -- Momo, Sana and Mina -- are from.The recently released album consists of the Korean and Japanese versions of Twice’s biggest hits including “Cheer Up,” “Knock Knock,” “TT” and “Signal.The Japanese version of the song “TT” has topped 10 million view mark on YouTube as of Tuesday.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)