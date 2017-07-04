Jin Air to increase fleet to meet rising demand

(Yonhap)

Jin Air said Tuesday it will increase its fleet to 24 airplanes this month to meet growing travel demand during the summer peak season.The budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines has added a 189-seat B737-800 jet, its 23rd plane, to the Gimpo-Jeju Island route Tuesday, the company said in a statement.It also plans to introduce its 24th plane later this month to meet higher demand on international routes to Southeast Asia and Japan, the statement said.Jin Air currently operates three flights between Jeju and three domestic destinations -- Gimpo near Seoul, the southern port city of Busan and Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province.On top of the local routes, it also serves 33 foreign destinations with a fleet of 22 planes composed of four B777-200s and 18 B737-800s. (Yonhap)