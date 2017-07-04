Pyongyang urges Seoul to end subservience to US

North Korea on Tuesday urged Seoul to end its "subservience" to the United States in a message to mark the 45th anniversary of a landmark inter-Korean agreement on peace and reconciliation.



The Central Committee of the Democratic Front for the Reunification of Korea said that whoever holds power in South Korea must renounce its policy of dependence on foreign forces and shift to one prioritizing the nation. if it wants to see any changes in inter-Korean ties.





"That's why we Koreans never tolerated the traitors who sacrifice the nation's dignity and interests in pursuance of outsiders, being subservient to the US but dealt heavy blows on them," read its statement in English carried by the country's state news agency.In 1972, the two Koreas reached a joint statement outlining three principles of independence, peace and national unity, a cornerstone for basic guidelines for inter-Korean talks. It also marked the first inter-Korean agreement in 27 years after the two Koreas were divided in 1945.North Korea claimed that South Korean President Moon Jae-in is oblivious to this lesson of history as he is continuing to submit to the US while abusing the power granted to him by the candlelight vigils that were sparked by a corruption scandal involving his predecessor Park Geun-hye.Moon took office in May with pledges to denuclearize North Korea, and seek dialogue and engagement with Pyongyang in parallel.But the North has remained negative toward Moon's stance, saying there can be no dialogue if there are sanctions against it.He and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to leave the door for dialogue with North Korea open "under the right circumstances," during their first summit last week.North Korea's latest statement marked the country's first response to the latest Seoul-Washington summit as the DFRK is an agency affiliated with the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.The DFRK claimed that genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula would start from Washington's withdrawal of its forces and weapons from South Korea, not from North Korea's nuclear dismantlement."The first step toward the peaceful reunification is for the South Korean authorities to lay down the arms leveling at the DPRK and responding to the DPRK's measure for defusing military tension. They should pay heed to this advice," the committee said.The DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)