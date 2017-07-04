Stocks open slightly higher on overnight Wall Street gains

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on overnight gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,395.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics climbed 0.25 percent, and SK hynix was 0.6 percent up.



Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, surrendered 2.75 percent, while AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, rose 1.25 percent.



LG Chem, the country's top chemicals firm, fell 0.12 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,149.35 won against the US dollar, down 2.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)