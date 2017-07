Singer Heize (CJ E&M)



Singer-songwriter Heize is topping Korean music charts with songs from her third EP “///,” released on June 26“You, Clouds, Rain,” one of the tracks from the new EP has debuted at No. 1 on seven main music charts including Melon, Genie and Mnet, as of Monday morning. The album’s lead track “Don’t You Know” was also ranking high on the charts since its release, until “You, Clouds, Rain” took over the first spot.Featuring singer Shin Yong-jae, “You, Clouds, Rain” is an emotional number that goes well with rainy weather, according to Heize’s label CJ E&M.Heize gained popularity by appearing in the second season of Mnet’s “Unpretty Rapstar,” a 2015 hip-hop competition program that featured female rappers.The singer is set to perform at HeartBeat Festival and Korean Hip Hop Festival on July 22 and 27, respectively.By Hong Dam-young ( lotus@heraldcorp.com